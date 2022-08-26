SmartCash (SMART) Hits Market Cap of $777,860.94

SmartCash (SMART) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last seven days, SmartCash has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartCash has a total market cap of $777,860.94 and approximately $11,635.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,296.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,510.55 or 0.07442451 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00025338 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00168097 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00260506 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.48 or 0.00701975 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.60 or 0.00579412 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001000 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SmartCash

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.