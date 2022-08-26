SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Short Interest Update

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, an increase of 359.8% from the July 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
SMC Stock Performance
Shares of SMC stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,671. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.56. SMC has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $37.10. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.97.
SMC Company Profile
