SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Short Interest Update

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, an increase of 359.8% from the July 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SMC Stock Performance

Shares of SMC stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,671. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.56. SMC has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $37.10. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Get SMC alerts:

SMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.