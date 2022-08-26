Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Shares Down 1.6%

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Get Rating) was down 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 30.50 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 30.50 ($0.37). Approximately 34,608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 287,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31 ($0.37).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.60) target price on shares of Smiths News in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 33.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 33.90. The company has a market cap of £75.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.00.

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field-based merchandising and marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance solutions to retailers and suppliers.

