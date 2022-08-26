SNS Financial Group LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

SNS Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Bank OZK grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.58. 309,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,764,461. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.60. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.