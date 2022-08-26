SNS Financial Group LLC Purchases 6,667 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 89,250.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.86. The stock had a trading volume of 13,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,399. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.13 and a 200 day moving average of $49.16. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $55.03.

