SNS Financial Group LLC Takes $812,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 334,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,436 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,430 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 96.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of DFUS traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.83. The stock had a trading volume of 468 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,166. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $52.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.02.

