SNS Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

SNS Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,403 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up approximately 0.9% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $7,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 42.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 6,466.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BA traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.50. 83,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,682,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.23 and a 200 day moving average of $163.13. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $263.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.56.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

