SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the July 31st total of 70,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SOBKY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,826. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.65. SoftBank has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $14.88.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered SoftBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Distribution, and Yahoo segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile communications services, including voice call, data transmission, and related services to subscribers under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

