Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Software Acquisition Group Inc. III (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 646.2% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 140,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Software Acquisition Group Inc. III

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc. III by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Software Acquisition Group Inc. III alerts:

Software Acquisition Group Inc. III Price Performance

Shares of SWAG traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $8.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,936. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01. Software Acquisition Group Inc. III has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.51.

About Software Acquisition Group Inc. III

Software Acquisition Group Inc III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Acquisition Group Inc. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.