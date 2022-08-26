Solarvest BioEnergy (CVE:SVS) Stock Price Down 16.7%

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc. (CVE:SVS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 119,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 247% from the average session volume of 34,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Solarvest BioEnergy Trading Down 16.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$5.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12.

About Solarvest BioEnergy

Solarvest BioEnergy Inc engages in the development of algal-based production systems to produce natural based green commercial products in Canada and internationally. The company provides human nutrition products, including omega-3; and pharmaceutical ingredients for human health comprising cannabinoids in algae and bone morphogenetic protein for the treatment of repairing bone fractures.

