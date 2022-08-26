Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) CEO Douglas M. Campbell Sells 260,000 Shares

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) CEO Douglas M. Campbell sold 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $1,773,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,270,214 shares in the company, valued at $70,042,859.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Solid Power Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SLDP traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.80. 1,306,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,812. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.47. Solid Power, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Solid Power Company Profile
Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Solid Power (SLDP)
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.