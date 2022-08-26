Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) CEO Douglas M. Campbell Sells 260,000 Shares

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) CEO Douglas M. Campbell sold 260,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total transaction of $1,773,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,270,214 shares in the company, valued at $70,042,859.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Solid Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLDP traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.80. 1,306,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,812. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.47. Solid Power, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Solid Power Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDP. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Solid Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Solid Power by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Solid Power in the first quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

