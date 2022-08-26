SOLVE (SOLVE) Price Hits $0.0488

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One SOLVE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0488 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar. SOLVE has a total market cap of $23.54 million and $11.66 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00056138 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE (SOLVE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 482,324,963 coins. The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation.

SOLVE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

