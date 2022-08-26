Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.06 and last traded at $2.04. Approximately 135,580 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,041,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sorrento Therapeutics

In other news, insider Henry Ji purchased 22,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $45,777.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,088,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,301,339.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,945,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after purchasing an additional 28,678 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 65,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 29,662 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.