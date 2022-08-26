Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.93-$0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.00 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

Shares of NYSE SHC traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.51. The stock had a trading volume of 568,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,472. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average of $20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.35. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $27.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $266.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.30 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sotera Health from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 132,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

