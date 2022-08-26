Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Bought by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,339 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,437 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of Southwest Airlines worth $19,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Melius started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.06.

LUV stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.62. 94,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,501,637. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.98. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $56.33. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

