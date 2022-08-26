SP Plus (SP) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SP Plus (NASDAQ: SP):

8/23/2022 – SP Plus was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/23/2022 – SP Plus had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $47.00 to $48.00.

8/13/2022 – SP Plus was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/5/2022 – SP Plus was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of SP traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.59. 48,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,806. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average of $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.84 million, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.42. SP Plus Co. has a 1-year low of $25.29 and a 1-year high of $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.55 million. Analysts expect that SP Plus Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,879 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,523. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,523. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Robert Toy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $137,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,677.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $281,320. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in SP Plus during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in SP Plus during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in SP Plus in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

