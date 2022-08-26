Spartan Fund Management Inc. Invests $3.67 Million in Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:PDOT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 58.2% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 612,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 225,491 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II by 10.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 998,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,765,000 after acquiring an additional 91,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $716,000. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PDOT remained flat at $9.89 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,577. Peridot Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $10.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

