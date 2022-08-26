Spartan Fund Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMU)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,000. Screaming Eagle Acquisition makes up approximately 0.6% of Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $12,875,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,628,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,543,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,000,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Screaming Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,375,000.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:SCRMU traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.72. The company had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,108. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83. Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.13.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Profile

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

