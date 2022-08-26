SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,368 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $39,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,675,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,802,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, Pecaut & CO. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 78,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $59.82 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $73.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.03.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

