Sperax (SPA) Price Reaches $0.0138 on Top Exchanges

Sperax (SPA) traded down 17.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Sperax has a market cap of $17.92 million and $1.26 million worth of Sperax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sperax coin can currently be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sperax has traded 13% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,254.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,502.35 or 0.07417417 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00025466 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00169081 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00260232 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.32 or 0.00707601 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.87 or 0.00581955 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Sperax Profile

Sperax (CRYPTO:SPA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-n hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 13th, 2014. Sperax’s total supply is 4,743,545,210 coins and its circulating supply is 1,300,303,364 coins. The official website for Sperax is sperax.io. Sperax’s official message board is medium.com/sperax. Sperax’s official Twitter account is @SpainCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sperax Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPA is the native utility token for the Sperax blockchain. It fuels the ecosystem and reflects the value of the network. SPA also grants token holders the right to participate in the governance process in the system. “

According to CryptoCompare, "SPA is the native utility token for the Sperax blockchain. It fuels the ecosystem and reflects the value of the network. SPA also grants token holders the right to participate in the governance process in the system. "

