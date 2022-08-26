Spheroid Universe (SPH) Market Capitalization Tops $1.69 Million

Spheroid Universe (SPH) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One Spheroid Universe coin can now be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Spheroid Universe has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spheroid Universe has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $159,155.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001660 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002208 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.65 or 0.00786640 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016513 BTC.
Spheroid Universe Profile
Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,124,912,048 coins and its circulating supply is 124,912,048 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Spheroid Universe Coin Trading
