Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The firm had revenue of $798.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Splunk Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.13. 29,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,357,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.54. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.38. Splunk has a 12 month low of $84.63 and a 12 month high of $176.66.

Get Splunk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Splunk from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Splunk from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Splunk from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Splunk from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.25.

Insider Transactions at Splunk

Institutional Trading of Splunk

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at $11,477,792.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 5.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Splunk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Splunk

(Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.