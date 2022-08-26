Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Short Interest Update

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 81.9% from the July 31st total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Sprott Focus Trust

In other news, Portfolio Manager W Whitney George bought 8,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $63,705.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 59,420 shares in the company, valued at $445,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 47.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Focus Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUND. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 26.6% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 41,067 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 24.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 225,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Focus Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

Sprott Focus Trust Increases Dividend

FUND traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $8.10. 38,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,064. Sprott Focus Trust has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $9.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.1389 per share. This is a boost from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%.

About Sprott Focus Trust

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

