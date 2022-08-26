Sprott (TSE:SII) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $51.91

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$51.91 and traded as low as C$47.60. Sprott shares last traded at C$49.36, with a volume of 23,229 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Sprott from C$58.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sprott from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Get Sprott alerts:

Sprott Stock Down 4.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$46.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$51.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71.

Sprott Dividend Announcement

Sprott ( TSE:SII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$38.99 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprott Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Sprott’s payout ratio is 77.52%.

About Sprott

(Get Rating)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.