St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Short Interest Update

St Barbara Limited (OTCMKTS:STBMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

St Barbara Price Performance

Shares of STBMY stock remained flat at $3.14 during trading on Thursday. St Barbara has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43.

Get St Barbara alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised St Barbara from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th.

About St Barbara

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for St Barbara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St Barbara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.