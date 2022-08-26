St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Receives $1,583.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,583.14.

Several brokerages recently commented on STJPF. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73) in a report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,650 ($19.94) to GBX 1,205 ($14.56) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC raised St. James’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,370 ($16.55) to GBX 1,380 ($16.67) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

St. James's Place Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:STJPF opened at $14.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average is $16.10. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of $12.18 and a 1-year high of $23.50.

St. James's Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

