Stably USD (USDS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,565.00

Stably USD (USDS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. During the last week, Stably USD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stably USD has a market cap of $462,823.33 and $1,565.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stably USD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003746 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00128531 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00032456 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00082035 BTC.

Stably USD Coin Profile

USDS is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,415,136 coins and its circulating supply is 463,104 coins. Stably USD’s official website is www.stably.io. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin. Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog.

Buying and Selling Stably USD

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

