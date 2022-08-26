Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Peter J. Sills Sells 6,045 Shares

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) Director Peter J. Sills sold 6,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $234,243.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 674,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,145,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

NYSE SMP opened at $39.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $855.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.35. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.28 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $359.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is 29.75%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMP. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMP. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 532.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 47.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

(Get Rating)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.