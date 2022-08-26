Stantec (STN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Stantec (TSE: STN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/12/2022 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$65.00 to C$67.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2022 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$72.00 to C$75.00.

8/12/2022 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$74.00.

8/12/2022 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$70.00 to C$72.00.

8/12/2022 – Stantec had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$70.00 to C$75.00.

8/11/2022 – Stantec was upgraded by analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

7/13/2022 – Stantec had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$79.00 to C$74.00.

STN stock traded down C$1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting C$63.13. The company had a trading volume of 58,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,873. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$59.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$60.77. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$53.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$73.10. The company has a market cap of C$6.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 39.88%.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

