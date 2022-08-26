Step Finance (STEP) Market Cap Hits $147,166.87

Step Finance (STEP) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last week, Step Finance has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Step Finance has a total market cap of $147,166.87 and approximately $214,990.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004833 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001651 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002156 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.67 or 0.00805536 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016871 BTC.
Step Finance Coin Profile
Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_.
Step Finance Coin Trading
