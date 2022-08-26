Stephens Raises Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Price Target to $32.00

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens to $32.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, May 22nd.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Performance

MSBI stock opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $593.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.03. Midland States Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Midland States Bancorp

In other Midland States Bancorp news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $38,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Midland States Bancorp news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $38,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel acquired 40,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $122,976. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Midland States Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,363,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,227,000 after buying an additional 275,962 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 259,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 180,525 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,934,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 423.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 91,899 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,052,000. 58.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Stories

