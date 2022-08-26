Steven Sherman Sells 5,572 Shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) Stock

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) CEO Steven Sherman sold 5,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $12,258.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,789. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Steven Sherman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 25th, Steven Sherman sold 5,662 shares of Ekso Bionics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $9,908.50.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Steven Sherman sold 5,330 shares of Ekso Bionics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $9,274.20.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Steven Sherman sold 6,911 shares of Ekso Bionics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $13,130.90.

Ekso Bionics Price Performance

Shares of Ekso Bionics stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $5.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 94.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.11%. The business had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EKSO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EKSO. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Ekso Bionics during the first quarter worth about $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

About Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

