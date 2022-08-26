Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF) Short Interest Update

Stingray Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:STGYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 77.2% from the July 31st total of 73,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 42.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Stingray Group from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Stingray Group Trading Down 7.2 %

STGYF traded down 0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting 4.46. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620. The business’s 50 day moving average is 4.46. Stingray Group has a 12-month low of 4.05 and a 12-month high of 6.00.

Stingray Group Company Profile

Stingray Group Inc operates as a music, media, and technology company worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, a multiplatform music service that gives listeners free access to curated music channels on television (TV), web, and mobile; Stingray Naturescape, a channel in 4K resolution; Stingray Now 4K, a curated 4K TV channel; and Stingray Festival 4K, a television channel that broadcasts exclusively in native 4K and Dolby Digital audio.

