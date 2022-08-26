StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Advaxis Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Advaxis stock opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.22. Advaxis has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $51.60.

About Advaxis

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

