StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MBRX. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Down 10.2 %

NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $1.41 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56. Moleculin Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $40.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech ( NASDAQ:MBRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Moleculin Biotech by 33.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

