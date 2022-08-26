StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
Onconova Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of ONTX stock opened at $1.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.51.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.
