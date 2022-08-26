StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Gaia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Gaia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Gaia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.70 million, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.60. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaia

Gaia Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaia in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gaia by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Gaia by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaia by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gaia by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

