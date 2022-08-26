StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Gaia from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Gaia from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.
NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.70 million, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.60. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.90.
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
