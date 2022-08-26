StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on Sequans Communications from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Sequans Communications Price Performance

Shares of Sequans Communications stock opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The stock has a market cap of $176.32 million, a PE ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 0.94. Sequans Communications has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $6.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications ( NYSE:SQNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sequans Communications by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its stake in Sequans Communications by 29.6% in the second quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 32,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 7,407 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Sequans Communications in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sequans Communications by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 17,964 shares during the period. Finally, North Run Capital LP lifted its stake in Sequans Communications by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,531,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, South Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

