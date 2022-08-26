StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Vista Gold from $3.25 to $2.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Vista Gold Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE VGZ opened at $0.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.80. Vista Gold has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $73.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.