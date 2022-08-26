StockNews.com Lowers Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.29.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

KRG stock opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.27, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -135.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 156,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 96,264 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 65,917 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 183.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 28,094 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 67,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 56,693 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Stories

