StockNews.com Lowers Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

PEBO has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.20.

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $30.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $868.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.61. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $34.63.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Peoples Bancorp news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $46,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin R. Reeves acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,098.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $46,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,825.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 62.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 16.9% during the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

