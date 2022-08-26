StockNews.com Lowers QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
Separately, TheStreet cut QuinStreet from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.50.
QuinStreet Price Performance
QuinStreet stock opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. QuinStreet has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $19.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.53 million, a PE ratio of -142.21 and a beta of 1.02.
QuinStreet Company Profile
QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.
