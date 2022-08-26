StockNews.com Lowers QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut QuinStreet from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.50.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet Price Performance

QuinStreet stock opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. QuinStreet has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $19.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.53 million, a PE ratio of -142.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of QuinStreet

QuinStreet Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 54.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 17.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.