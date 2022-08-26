StockNews.com Lowers Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.60 and a beta of 0.85. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.98 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 680.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 435.1% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 232.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

