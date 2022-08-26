StockNews.com Upgrades Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) to “Buy”

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BMI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Badger Meter from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Badger Meter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Badger Meter from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE BMI traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.07. The stock had a trading volume of 55,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,343. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 0.86. Badger Meter has a 1-year low of $73.20 and a 1-year high of $112.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.04 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Badger Meter news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 2,362 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total transaction of $227,696.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,400.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Badger Meter

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Badger Meter by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Badger Meter by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,820,000 after buying an additional 44,637 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 91,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.