StockNews.com Upgrades Blackstone (NYSE:BX) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $132.36.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock opened at $105.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,550 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $324,891.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,152,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,197,333.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,550 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $324,891.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,152,185 shares in the company, valued at $39,197,333.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,888,209 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 6,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in Blackstone by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 28,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Blackstone by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

