Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.42

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.42 and traded as high as $1.65. Streamline Health Solutions shares last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 5,204 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Streamline Health Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $79.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 35.29% and a negative return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $5.94 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 357,200 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

