Strong Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $133,390.00 (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Strong coin can currently be bought for about $6.50 or 0.00031407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. Strong has a total market capitalization of $898,496.89 and approximately $133,390.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004849 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.67 or 0.00805536 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016871 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio.

Strong Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

