Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,700 shares, an increase of 1,622.9% from the July 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Subaru

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Subaru by 136.0% during the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 18,117 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Subaru during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Subaru by 179.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period.

Subaru Stock Performance

FUJHY stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. Subaru has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $10.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Subaru ( OTCMKTS:FUJHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Subaru had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Subaru will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Subaru from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

About Subaru

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

Further Reading

