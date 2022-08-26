Substratum Hits Market Cap of $144,494.93 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded up 34.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 62.3% lower against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $144,494.93 and approximately $504.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004836 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003788 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00128114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00032164 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00082467 BTC.

Substratum Coin Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

