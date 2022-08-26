Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Buys 3,780 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $6,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 815,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,727,000 after purchasing an additional 467,344 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 174,298.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 355,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,501,000 after purchasing an additional 355,568 shares in the last quarter. Iyo Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,470,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 204.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,454,000 after purchasing an additional 201,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 625,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,602,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.66. 191,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,217,558. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $86.57 and a 12-month high of $116.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.81 and its 200-day moving average is $100.06.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

